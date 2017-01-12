Øresund derby for FC Copenhagen in Europa League

Following FC Copenhagen’s tight 3-2 aggregate win over Riga FC in Latvia last night, the Lions were the only Danish side among the 48 teams in the Europa League group stage draw today.

And the second-seeded Lions were drawn in Group B, where they will take on Dynamo Kiev, FC Lugano of Switzerland and a particularly tasty matchup with Øresund neighbours and bitter rivals Malmö FF.

READ ALSO: FC Copenhagen scrape into Europa League

Good chances

The Lions will fancy their chances at getting out the group, with the Ukrainians posing the most formidable challenge.

FC Copenhagen have reached a European competition group stage in 13 out of the past 14 years.

Check out all the Europa League groups below.