 Øresund derby for FC Copenhagen in Europa League – The Post

Øresund derby for FC Copenhagen in Europa League

Lions to battle Malmö, Dynamo Kiev and FC Lugano in Group B

Paulo Ferreira had the drawing honours for FCK (photo: UEFA)
August 30th, 2019 1:44 pm| by Christian W

Following FC Copenhagen’s tight 3-2 aggregate win over Riga FC in Latvia last night, the Lions were the only Danish side among the 48 teams in the Europa League group stage draw today.

And the second-seeded Lions were drawn in Group B, where they will take on Dynamo KievFC Lugano of Switzerland and a particularly tasty matchup with Øresund neighbours and bitter rivals Malmö FF.

READ ALSO: FC Copenhagen scrape into Europa League

Good chances
The Lions will fancy their chances at getting out the group, with the Ukrainians posing the most formidable challenge.

FC Copenhagen have reached a European competition group stage in 13 out of the past 14 years.

Check out all the Europa League groups below.

(photo: UEFA)

Related News



Latest News

News
Øresund derby for FC Copenhagen in Europa League
Local
Locals annoyed by DHL Run fireworks
Arctic
Russia dispatching nuclear-powered ship through Danish waters
National
Increasing number of Danish babies see a chiropractor

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved