Arrest made in connection with Copenhagen explosion

One of two Swedes wanted for Nordhavn blast has been detained  

The damage to the tax authority building was comprehensive (photo: Christian Wenande)
August 14th, 2019 8:13 pm| by Christian W

The Copenhagen Police made a statement today revealing that an arrest has been made in connection with the explosion that destroyed the façade of the tax authority building across from Nordhavn Station last week. 

The police stated that two Swedish nationals are wanted for the bombing and one of them, a 22-year-old, was arrested in Sweden last night and is awaiting extradition to Denmark. 

The other suspect, a 23-year-old, remains at large and an international warrant has been issued for his arrest. Both are being held in remand in absentia by the Danish police. 

No Nørrebro link
An interesting note, however, is that the authorities claim that there is nothing so far that would indicate that the two suspects are linked to the explosion that caused significant damage to a police station in Nørrebro a few days later after the Nordhavn blast. 

The police managed to identify the two suspects using surveillance camera footage, witness accounts and evidence from the crime scene. Several raids and interrogations were made last night in Sweden as part of the case. 

That led the police to a vehicle which was reportedly used in connection with the blast in Nordhavn. 

Malmö connection?
The motive for the bombing remains unknown, although numerous explosions have occurred across the Øresund Bridge in Scania, including 19 in Malmö during this year alone.

Swedish police believe the explosives have been stolen from building sites. 

