 Østerbro to get driverless buses – The Post

Østerbro to get driverless buses

A new green local transport initiative is being launched in Copenhagen’s Østerbro district

The first two buses are already champing at the bit in the garage (photo: Autonomous Mobility/Facebook)
May 7th, 2019 9:28 am| by Stephen Gadd

Gothenburg in Sweden has had them since last year, and now the Autonomous Mobility company has applied to the Vejdirektoratet transport authority for permission to run driverless electric buses.

The route would follow a 1.3 km circuit round the new Århusgade quarter in Nordhavn along Murmanskgade, Sandkaj, Gøteborg Plads, Sandkaj, Karlskronagade, Trelleborggade, Corkgade, Århusgade and Murmanskgade.

In addition to being driverless, the buses will also be free.

European co-operation
The self-driving buses are part of the European AVENUE-project involving the introduction of self-driving vehicles to four major European cities over the course of the next four years.

Besides Copenhagen, self-driving buses will be tested on the streets of Geneva, Lyon and Luxembourg. A total of 16 partners from seven European countries make up the consortium.

The Danish part of the project is led by Autonomous Mobility in partnership with CPH City & Port Development, Homeowner’s Association Århusgadekvarteret, the City of Copenhagen, Movia and Metroselskabet.

The first two buses are ready and waiting in a garage in Nordhavn, and the company has sought permission to run four buses should demand warrant it.

If all goes well, the service is expected to run every day between 10:00 and 18:00.

