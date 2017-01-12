Our body is an orchestra, and nightshifts are a funeral march, claims Danish study

The police are more used to receiving saliva samples – both via a swab and airborne – so it must have made a pleasant change giving one on this occasion.

Some 73 Danish officers took part in tests that monitored their hormone levels on nightshifts, and Det Nationale Forskningscenter for Arbejdsmiljø, the national research centre for the work environment, can confirm what many of us already knew: working at night is bad for your health.