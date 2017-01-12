 Outbreak of rare intestinal disease across Denmark – The Post

Outbreak of rare intestinal disease across Denmark

Experts in both Denmark and Sweden are trying to localise the source of the disease

Getting this might make you feel a bit green around the gills (photo CDC Public Health Image Library)
May 2nd, 2019 10:28 am| by Stephen Gadd

A bacterial infection found in the intestines of many animals and common in pigs, yersinia enterocolitica, has been found in 18 Danes since March 30.

So far, ten women and eight men aged 2-74 from all over Denmark have been diagnosed with the rare infection, reports BT.

“Right now we have an outbreak of the bacteria yersinia enterocolitica. It is a disease like salmonella that typically infects people via food,” said Luise Müller from the State Serum Institute SSI.

The disease is not common in Denmark. Over the last five years there have only been three outbreaks.

A gut feeling
SSI is trying to localise the source of the infection by looking for common threads in the infected people’s diet.

Typical symptoms are generally feeling under the weather, violent stomach pains, fever and diarrhoea. The incubation period is usually three to seven days.

“The best advice we can give people is to cook meat thoroughly and wash fruit and vegetables carefully,” said Müller.

Also in Sweden
Sweden has seen a similar outbreak, and the Danish and Swedish authorities are working together to map the infection.

In the 1980s the infection used to be just as common as salmonella and campylobacter, but it has become rarer nowadays. In 2014 there were 414 registered cases.

Related News



Latest News

National
Facebook urges caution as Danish election looms
International
Danish Crime Round-up: Evidence piling up against Doctor Daterape
International
High-level US ministerial visit to Greenland
Activities
Coming up Soon: Comedy, cocktails, Cuban rhythms and claimants to the Iron Throne

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved