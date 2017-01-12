Outbreak of rare intestinal disease across Denmark

A bacterial infection found in the intestines of many animals and common in pigs, yersinia enterocolitica, has been found in 18 Danes since March 30.

So far, ten women and eight men aged 2-74 from all over Denmark have been diagnosed with the rare infection, reports BT.

“Right now we have an outbreak of the bacteria yersinia enterocolitica. It is a disease like salmonella that typically infects people via food,” said Luise Müller from the State Serum Institute SSI.

The disease is not common in Denmark. Over the last five years there have only been three outbreaks.

A gut feeling

SSI is trying to localise the source of the infection by looking for common threads in the infected people’s diet.

Typical symptoms are generally feeling under the weather, violent stomach pains, fever and diarrhoea. The incubation period is usually three to seven days.

“The best advice we can give people is to cook meat thoroughly and wash fruit and vegetables carefully,” said Müller.

Also in Sweden

Sweden has seen a similar outbreak, and the Danish and Swedish authorities are working together to map the infection.

In the 1980s the infection used to be just as common as salmonella and campylobacter, but it has become rarer nowadays. In 2014 there were 414 registered cases.