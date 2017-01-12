Over 3 million people due a tax refund

No, it’s not a late April Fools’ Day joke – the Danish tax authority SKAT is about to pay out 16.2 billion kroner to 3.4 million lucky citizens who have paid too much in tax over the last year.

Karoline Klaksvig, the deputy head of Skattestyrelsen, says that on average each person had paid 4,717 kroner too much, but that this is not necessarily a good thing.

“Even though many people see getting money back from the tax authorities in a positive light, it is actually a sign that you have paid too much during the year,” she said.

Klaksvig went on to urge people to keep a running check on their preliminary income assessments – especially if there are big changes in their lives such as a property purchase, new job or a divorce.

It’s not all good news, however. Around 1 million Danes have paid too little and the total owed is estimated at 6.3 billion kroner.

The lucky ones should see the money trickling into their accounts today.