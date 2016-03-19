Over 40 percent of Danes say Løkke should be “less accommodating” towards Trump

Ahead of today’s meeting between Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Donald Trump, nearly every second Dane says Denmark’s official policy towards the US president should be tougher.

A survey carried out by Megafon for TV2 has found that 42 percent of Danes wished Denmark’s official policy towards the 45th president of the United States was either ‘less accommodating’ or ‘much less accommodating’.

Some 46 percent could not decide what was better, and only 8 percent said the Danish approach should be ‘more accommodating’.

READ MORE: Coming up Trumps: PM to meet with The Donald

Good conversation

Judging by Rasmussen’s statement at a press conference in Washington DC yesterday, the Danish PM will keep things amicable.

“First and foremost I want to have a good meeting tomorrow in a good atmosphere that will allow me to keep in touch with the US president,” said Rasmussen.

“I had a good telephone conversation with him in November, and I think that is one of the reasons why I am here so soon after he was inaugurated.”

Rasmussen is only the fourth European leader to officially meet Trump during his presidency, following UK PM Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish PM Enda Kenny.

READ MORE: Minister visits Washington DC to discuss fight against IS

Special anniversary

“For a small country like Denmark it is important to keep on good terms with the United States, which to a high degree guarantees Denmark’s security,” analyst Mirco Reimer-Elster told TV2.

According to Venstre’s spokesperson for foreign affairs, the two leaders will, among other things, discuss expanding bilateral economic ties as well as enhancing the countries’ defence and security co-operation.

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer further noted that Løkke’s visit coincides with the 100th anniversary of Denmark formally ceding the US Virgin Islands to the United States.