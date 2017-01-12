 Parking tickets and fines to no longer swell municipal coffers – The Post

Parking tickets and fines to no longer swell municipal coffers

Government ushers in new legislation to make arena fairer

Is this good news for those who spend hours trying to find a parking space in the city? Maybe! (photo: pixabay/GLady)
April 19th, 2018 11:27 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government has teamed up with Dansk Folkeparti to usher in an initiative that will see municipalities that benefit from the high number of parking tickets and fines issued in their confines – such as Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Aarhus and Aalborg – get less money in the future.

Municipalities like these will be allocated a lower state grant, leading to a better financial equilibrium and less emphasis on the issue of parking tickets being a money machine for certain municipal coffers.

“We mustn’t punish busy families who depend on cars to make their daily lives function, or business owners who need to transport their goods to their customers,” said Simon Emil Ammitzbøll-Bille, the business and internal affairs minister.

“When car owners pay to park their cars, the money should go to traffic-orientated investments, not used to fill municipal coffers or be spent on other arenas. Sometimes today it seems as if there are more parking tickets controllers than there are parking spaces.”

READ MORE: Parking fines – a goldmine for the municipality?

Big city lights
Ammitzbøll-Bille said the move would also simplify the rules, reduce bureaucracy and put an end to the current parking ticket legislation favouring some municipalities over others.

In 2016, the municipalities scraped in 800 million kroner from parking tickets and fees (for illegal parking). It is particularly the country’s biggest cities that have benefited from the windfall – with the four aforementioned municipalities accounting for almost 90 percent of the income.

But from 2019, 70 percent of the parking ticket funds will be deducted as part of a municipal block grant that will permit the municipalities to keep 30 percent of the funds for upkeep and investment in parking spaces.

They will also be able to keep 30 percent of the funds generated by illegal parking tickets, compared to 50 percent today.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Denmark hailed for its innovation
National
Parking tickets and fines to no longer swell municipal coffers
National
Library computers being targeted by hackers
EU
Denmark has lowest share of self-employed in EU

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved