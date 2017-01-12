 Parliament opens for business amid drama and 2018 ambitions – The Post

Parliament opens for business amid drama and 2018 ambitions

PM’s interrupted by pamphlet thrower while outlining government’s plan for coming year

Open for business (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
October 4th, 2017 12:00 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s speech to open Parliament this year turned out to be a little bit more dramatic than anticipated.

The annual spectacle turned into a mini drama when the PM was interrupted for about 30 seconds by a demonstrator who tossed out pamphlets from the balcony at Parliament condemning the government.

She was quickly apprehended and arrested for disturbing a Parliament meeting.

Then, the head of Greenland’s government, Kim Kielsen, was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after falling ill. He was later released, and it is believed he suffered a pinched nerve.

None of these ladies were responsible for the disturbance!

Challenges abound
With all the drama out of the way, the PM went on to lay forth his plan for Denmark over the coming parliamentary year.

Rasmussen highlighted that the world faces many challenges in the near future, including Brexit, a more unpredictable US, a more aggressive Russia, a “crazy” North Korea, instability in the Middle East and north Africa, terror, and migration.

“The price of peace and freedom has increased,” he said, pointing to the mass shooting in Las Vegas this week.

“The total threat package is higher than at any other time following the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

 

The government's plans include:


– strengthening the military in the wake of threats from cyber-attacks and Russia, boosting the police

– tackling youth crime

– moving more state jobs to rural areas

– spending billions on publish investment, motorways and digital infrastructure

– billions to be spent on being able to ease taxes and fees, giving entrepreneurs better access to capital, and promoting more research and development

– investing in safer welfare, improving health and care

– setting aside the largest amount for foreign aid in Danish history

– continuing to toughen up immigration legislation and sending home rejected asylum-seekers

– tackling parallel societies

– stepping up funds for equality and people with handicaps

Related News



Latest News

Activities
October Events: Finding the costume of your past life
Activities
October Art: The best pics on the planet
Activities
Louisiana Art Preview: Of the many, many, she is the one and only
National
First frost could be on the horizon for Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved