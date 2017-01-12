Parliament opens for business amid drama and 2018 ambitions

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s speech to open Parliament this year turned out to be a little bit more dramatic than anticipated.

The annual spectacle turned into a mini drama when the PM was interrupted for about 30 seconds by a demonstrator who tossed out pamphlets from the balcony at Parliament condemning the government.

She was quickly apprehended and arrested for disturbing a Parliament meeting.

Then, the head of Greenland’s government, Kim Kielsen, was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after falling ill. He was later released, and it is believed he suffered a pinched nerve.

Challenges abound

With all the drama out of the way, the PM went on to lay forth his plan for Denmark over the coming parliamentary year.

Rasmussen highlighted that the world faces many challenges in the near future, including Brexit, a more unpredictable US, a more aggressive Russia, a “crazy” North Korea, instability in the Middle East and north Africa, terror, and migration.

“The price of peace and freedom has increased,” he said, pointing to the mass shooting in Las Vegas this week.

“The total threat package is higher than at any other time following the fall of the Berlin Wall.”