Pay it forward: Donate your old bicycle to a good cause

For years it’s been the cornerstone of your existence in Copenhagen. Your trusty old iron steed has gotten you from A to B in rain, snow and sunshine, like a dependable old pony running on a dab of oil and the occasional new tyre.

But all good horses go to pastures in the sky at some point, and the same is true for old bicycles. But did you know that there are plenty of options for people looking to offload their archaic and unused bikes?

In Copenhagen there are loads of bicycle shops, organisations and non-profit projects looking to receive an old bicycle, and recycling stations are also ready to take them.

Interactive map

You can also put your old bike out for ‘stor skrald’ (‘big rubbish pick-up’), but remember to stick on a label that reads: “Afhentes af renovatør” (‘to be picked up by waste management’).

Copenhagen Municipality has produced an interactive map that helps people offload their old bicycles and read what they will be used for.

For instance, Randersgade School in Østerbro is looking for bicycles for a project for their school kids, while Basisikeli in Vesterbro is looking for bikes to renovate and send to Africa. Or how about finding the location of the local recycling station in Amager?

Check out the map here (in Danish).