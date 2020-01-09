People’s petition wants Danish citizenship granted to anyone who have been here 10 years

It wasn’t long ago that the Danish government was signing off on plans to make internationals wait eight years until they could qualify for permanent residency in Denmark.

But now a new people’s petition wants to completely turn that on its head, suggesting that ten years in the country should earn somebody a Danish passport.

The petition proposing the amendment to the indfødsretsloven law was submitted on January 6.

Credit for their contribution

Its author Inge Christoffersen asserts that “people who live here and contribute to society every day are prevented from having democratic influence and the security of citizenship”.

He included a number of “tough demands that they have to live up to”, including the pre-condition of having a permanent residence permit, self-proficiency with no government benefits or public debt, and language requirements.

“The UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right to citizenship,” pointed out Christoffersen. “Of course, this does not mean that everyone has the right to Danish citizenship. But Danish legislation can be better.”

Needs heavy backing

If 50,000 people with the right to vote in parliamentary elections support a citizen’s proposal, it can be put forward to Parliament.

The petition so far has got 6,728 signatures, leaving it requiring just over 43,000 by July 4.