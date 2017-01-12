 Petition calls for FIFA to postpone World Cup for injured Nicklas Bendtner – The Post

Petition calls for FIFA to postpone World Cup for injured Nicklas Bendtner

Thousands have flocked to the most gallant of causes

The Lord requires your pen stroke of allegiance (photo: Кирилл Венедиктов)
May 28th, 2018 2:51 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Late last night, Denmark’s coach Åge Hareide must have suffered a minor heart attack when Lord and legend Nicklas Bendtner came off injured in a game for his club Rosenborg with the World Cup in Russia about to kick off.

But just as fans in Denmark, and from around the world for that matter, woke to mourn bitter tears of dismay into their morning coffee today, a bit of good news has surfaced.  And it might just save the World Cup.

Just hours ago, a petition has emerged that urges the global football governing body FIFA to delay the World Cup until Bendtner is fit again.

“We are not unreasonable. We understand that injuries are commonplace in football and that Bendtner is only human. So what we propose is not cancelling the World Cup but merely delaying it until such a time that Nicklas Bendtner is able to compete in it,” wrote Soccer Memes, which is behind the petition.

“We are also open to the idea of enforcing a rule that would see all players forced to play on one foot (whichever one Bendtner did not injure) so as to allow him to compete.”

READ MORE: Denmark whittles down World Cup squad

My kingdom for a Lord
So far over 2,000 people have signed the petition, which initially set a modest target of reaching 2,500 signatures.

Bendtner, and therefore Denmark, hasn’t taken part in a World Cup since 2010, and given that the Great Dane has turned 30, it’s likely Russia will be his last chance.

Can the Lord count on your allegiance? Then kneel, good sir fan, and ink thy name beneath his banner.

Related News



Latest News

News
Petition calls for FIFA to postpone World Cup for injured Nicklas Bendtner
EU
EU takes first step towards banning takeaway plastic
News
Sports News in Brief: Denmark whittles down World Cup squad
Denmark
New animal welfare certification marking system to be extended to chickens

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved