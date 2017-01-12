Phenomenal participation in the Royal Run

Over 82,000 people participated in the second edition of the Royal Run on Monday across four cities in Denmark: Aarhus, Aalborg, Copenhagen, and Rønne on the island of Bornholm.

The participation this year was phenomenal, with the races attracting 10,000 more than in 2019.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary joined thousands in the Royal Run, as did all their children.

Suffering from a herniated disc, Crown Prince Frederik took part in the family mile (some 1.6 km) in Copenhagen, which he walked.

Crown Princess Mary, meanwhile, joined thousands in Aalborg and ran 5 km.

Young runner completes the run with an exoskeleton

Among the runners was Sofie Mikkelsen, a 26-year-old woman paralysed from the waist down, who completed the run wearing a specially-designed ‘exoskeleton’.

Mikkelsen, an active runner until she had a car accident three years ago, had been training for the Royal Run for months on long walks.

Ultimately motivational

The goal of the run is to motivate Danes to exercise, and this year’s participation is proof of its success.

The idea behind the race is ‘Move for life’ – a drive to make Denmark the world’s most active nation by 2025.

Among the participants, 60 percent were women and one-third had never run in a race before.

Royal Run to come back next year as well

The Royal Run will be organised next year as well, making it the third year since its introduction.

Even though the host cities for next year aren’t announced yet, Frederik recently mentioned Aabenraa, Haderslev, and Sønderborg as destinations for the royal race in an interview with TV2.