Pirates kidnap crew off Maersk-chartered ship

According to Shippingwatch, 11 sailors serving on the Maersk-chartered ship Pomerenia Sky are missing after it was attacked on Saturday by pirates while on its way to Onne in Nigeria.

Eight of the sailors are reported to hail from Poland, while two Filipinos and one Ukrainian national are also among the missing. Another nine sailors, meanwhile, have been found after initially going missing.

German-owned

The families of the missing sailors have been notified, according to the Polish news outlet Dziennik Bałtycki.

The Pomerenia Sky, which is owned by the German shipping firm Peter Döhle Shiffarts, is currently anchored in the Gulf of Guinea.

