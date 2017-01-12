 Pirates kidnap crew off Maersk-chartered ship – The Post

Pirates kidnap crew off Maersk-chartered ship

Eleven sailors held hostage in Nigeria

The kidnapping took place off the coast of Nigeria (photo: Marinetraffic.com)
October 30th, 2018 1:30 pm| by Christian W
According to Shippingwatch, 11 sailors serving on the Maersk-chartered ship Pomerenia Sky are missing after it was attacked on Saturday by pirates while on its way to Onne in Nigeria.

Eight of the sailors are reported to hail from Poland, while two Filipinos and one Ukrainian national are also among the missing. Another nine sailors, meanwhile, have been found after initially going missing.

German-owned
The families of the missing sailors have been notified, according to the Polish news outlet Dziennik Bałtycki.

The Pomerenia Sky, which is owned by the German shipping firm Peter Döhle Shiffarts, is currently anchored in the Gulf of Guinea.

Read more about the vessel details here (in English).

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
