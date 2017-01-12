 Planned new railway timetable will hit coastal line hard – The Post

Planned new railway timetable will hit coastal line hard

If the plans go ahead, expect fewer trains running on the coastal line and to have to change trains if you want to go to the airport or Sweden

As well as fewer trains, the trains crossing Øresund will be split up (photo: Jorchr)
March 9th, 2018 10:40 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Commuters and municipal officials are up in arms against plans to change train services on the popular coastal railway line Kystbanen from every 20 minutes to every 30 minutes outside the morning and evening rush hours.

Every year, the line plays host to 10 million passengers.

These timetable changes are part of a wide-ranging government railway traffic scheme that began in 2017 and will extend until 2032.

Additionally, it is planned to extend the coastal line service across the Øresund, which means passengers from north Zealand will have to change trains at Nørreport or Copenhagen’s main station if they want to continue to the airport or on to Sweden.

More private cars on the roads
“It is common knowledge that when you have to change trains, fewer people are interested. Instead, train travellers will start using the motorways, which are already crowded enough,” Michael Randdrop, a spokesperson for Kystbanen’s commuters, told DR P4 København.

A number of the municipalities along the route are also extremely critical of the plan.

“This is yet another setback for us. If you want people to use public transport, then the plans are completely unacceptable,” said Fredensborg’s mayor, Thomas Lykke Pedersen.

“Of course it is essential that our commuters can get into Copenhagen and the consequences will be that more people use private cars,” added Morten Slotved, the mayor of Hørsholm.

A hearing is taking place at the moment regarding the plans.

Helsingør, Gentofte and Rudersdal municipalities have sent documentation to the hearing, as have transport company Movia, the Capital Region and the council for sustainable traffic.

All in all, 89 submissions have been received from all over the country. The plan is due to come into force in time for this summer.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Another border control extension likely
Local
Peter Madsen Trial: Day 1 recap as submariner offers new explanation
Denmark
Planned new railway timetable will hit coastal line hard
Denmark
Social security fraud spot checks ongoing at Copenhagen Airport

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved