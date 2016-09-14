Players union launches campaign to combat homophobia in Danish football

The Danish Football Players’ Union agreed on Tuesday to a 667,500 kroner settlement from the Danish Football Association (DBU) relating to the non-payment of money owed to players from old sponsorship agreements.
The funds, it announced, will be used in a campaign to combat homophobia in Danish football.
“We must bring an end to homophobia,” said Jeppe Curth, the chairman of the union.
“It simply should not happen, and we must recognise there is a problem with homophobia in football.”
Rainbow laces
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen, who has previously expressed concerns about homophobia in Danish football, is becoming an ambassador for the campaign.
“It is important to me that we are making a real difference in the fight against homophobia,” he said.
“We are stronger when we stand together.”
As part of the campaign, among other initiatives, players will wear rainbow-coloured laces in their boots.
