PM calls for more green investment

This week Copenhagen is the centre for arguably the biggest clean energy summit since COP15 as the capital plays host to the Nordic Clean Energy Week and the clean energy ministerial meeting.

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced that while he was proud Denmark was hosting the important summit, more action needed to be taken in terms of making the transition to green energy.

“A few years ago people said that the next generation would be the first to experience the serious consequences of climate change – and the last generation to do something about it. Today it looks a lot more like it is our generation that must act,” Rasmussen said.

Pursuing investment

This week, scores of dignitaries, politicians and energy organisations have descended upon Copenhagen and Malmö in an effort to discuss and exchange green energy solutions.

Nearly 20 ministers and deputy ministers from around the world, including representatives from the US, China and Indonesia, have turned up to take part. The countries participating account for 90 percent of all global investment in green energy, as well as 75 percent of global CO2 emissions.

A number of countries and organisations have agreed to an ambitious declaration to increase investment into sustainable energy and the Danish government today launched a new investment initiative that aims to further encourage companies, investors and politicians to work together towards a greener future.