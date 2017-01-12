 PM in first official visit to China in years – The Post

PM in first official visit to China in years

Lars Løkke Rasmussen to meet with China’s president and PM

Bound for Beijing (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
April 27th, 2017 11:04 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

In what will be Denmark’s first official visit to China since 2008, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen will head to the world’s most populous nation in early May to meet with the Chinese government.

Rasmussen will meet with China’s president, Xi Jinping, and its PM, Li Keqiang, as part of efforts to strengthen co-operation between the two nations across 80 Danish and Chinese authorities.



“Despite being about 7,000 kilometres apart, China and Denmark have a friendship that goes back in history,” said Rasmussen.

“China is one of Denmark’s biggest trade partners in Asia and we co-operate closely on all levels.”

READ MORE: Denmark unveils tourism agreement with China

Panda peek
Rasmussen contends that the program geared towards inter-governmental co-operation will help leave a more pronounced Danish fingerprint in development and reform efforts in China – as well as boosting conditions for Danish business.

Aside from Rasmussen, the food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, the health minister, Karen Ellemann, and a number of Danish companies will be taking part in the visit.

And as far as marking the 2017 Danish-Chinese tourism year, the PM will also be visiting the two panda bears that are due to be sent to Copenhagen Zoo in the near future.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Danish energy tech exports highest in Europe
National
Denmark’s biggest food waste initiative grows to 800 strong
Business
Nordea threatens to leave Sweden for Denmark
National
Government carrot for schools who up the ante in raising grades of weak students

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved