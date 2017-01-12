 PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen calls for Constitution Day election – The Post

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen calls for Constitution Day election

Danes to turn out to vote on June 5 as numerous parties vie for power

Let the election shenanigans begin (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen/Facebook)
May 7th, 2019 2:22 pm| by Christian W

The nation has been waiting in suspense for PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen to call a general election for quite some time now, and today he finally gave the green light for a June 5 date.

Rasmussen announced in Parliament that the election will take place on Constitution Day, and the Danes can thus look forward to election posters galore going up across the country and 29 days of election battles between the many parties.

The PM has delayed his announcement for several weeks now – most probably due to Venstre and the rest of the blue bloc performing sluggishly, to say the least, in recent polls.

The latest Megafon poll suggests the blue bloc is set to receive 41.9 percent of the votes, which is well behind Socialdemokratiet and the red bloc and the lowest show of support by the public in years.

READ MORE: Stram Kurs confirmed among line-up for 2019 General Election

Lots of parties
A total of 13 parties will take part in the election this year – three more than the previous general election in 2015. The new parties taking part are Nye Borgerlige, Klaus Riskær Pedersen and the contentious Stram Kurs, which is led by anti-Islam figure Rasmus Paludan.

A total of five parties have put forth their leaders as PM candidates: Rasmussen (Venstre), Mette Frederiksen (Socialdemokratiet), Pernille Skipper (Enhedslisten), Uffe Elbæk (Alternativet) and Paludan (Stram Kurs).

The many parties and candidates could therefore lead to a complicated negotiation process regardless of who wins the keys to government.

Related News



Latest News

National
PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen calls for Constitution Day election
National
Supermarket chicken cuts greatly exceed limits for water content, tests reveal
International
Danish nature efforts blasted in wake of damning UN report
Local
Østerbro to get driverless buses

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved