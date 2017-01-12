PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen calls for Constitution Day election

The nation has been waiting in suspense for PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen to call a general election for quite some time now, and today he finally gave the green light for a June 5 date.

Rasmussen announced in Parliament that the election will take place on Constitution Day, and the Danes can thus look forward to election posters galore going up across the country and 29 days of election battles between the many parties.

The PM has delayed his announcement for several weeks now – most probably due to Venstre and the rest of the blue bloc performing sluggishly, to say the least, in recent polls.

The latest Megafon poll suggests the blue bloc is set to receive 41.9 percent of the votes, which is well behind Socialdemokratiet and the red bloc and the lowest show of support by the public in years.

Lots of parties

A total of 13 parties will take part in the election this year – three more than the previous general election in 2015. The new parties taking part are Nye Borgerlige, Klaus Riskær Pedersen and the contentious Stram Kurs, which is led by anti-Islam figure Rasmus Paludan.

A total of five parties have put forth their leaders as PM candidates: Rasmussen (Venstre), Mette Frederiksen (Socialdemokratiet), Pernille Skipper (Enhedslisten), Uffe Elbæk (Alternativet) and Paludan (Stram Kurs).

The many parties and candidates could therefore lead to a complicated negotiation process regardless of who wins the keys to government.