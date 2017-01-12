PM to head Danish business delegation to India

Bilateral relations between Denmark and India seem to have got back on track in earnest recently, following a frosty few years due to the incendiary Niels Holck case.

Last year, Denmark announced its intention to open a new culture institute in New Delhi, and next week PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen will spearhead a Danish business delegation to the Indian capital.

“My visit to India and my meeting with PM Modi marks a significant improvement to Denmark’s relationship with India. PM Modi and I last met in Stockholm in April 2018 in connection with a Nordic-Indian summit,” said Rasmussen.

“India is the world’s biggest democracy and a quickly-growing economic power, and it represents a massive market for Danish companies. The visit is a unique opportunity to promote Danish business interests in India.”

New buildings, new beginnings

Aside from the PM and the leadership of a number of Danish companies, the national confederation for industry, Dansk Industri (DI), will also take part in the business and investment summit Vibrant Gujarat.

And as part of the visit Rasmussen will also take part in the official openings of the new Danish embassy building in New Delhi and the Danish Institute of Culture.