Police call for public to help find missing tourist bus

Police in Copenhagen have reached out to the public to help find the missing Belgian tourist bus stolen late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.
The police said the theft looks ordinary and there is no indication that the crime is terror-related, but given the events in Europe in recent years they are taking no chances.
“We ask anyone who has seen the bus in question to contact the Copenhagen Police as soon as possible. We will send out a tweet when the bus has been found,” the Copenhagen Police wrote.
READ MORE: Copenhagen to replace terror barriers with trees
Still around somewhere
The police believe the bus is somewhere in the Copenhagen Region or somewhere else on Zealand.
The Belgian bus company maintains the bus was locked and the chauffeur had the keys on him when it was stolen. The bus has distinctive drawings on its sides by a local Flemish artist.
Should anyone see the bus, which has the licence plate number 1-DIA-309 on Belgian plates, the number to call is 114.