Police confirm week of speed checks on Danish roads

Motorists beware! This week the police will be conducting nationwide speed checks – from Monday to Sunday – to send out a signal to the public that going too fast endangers lives, confirms Rigspolitiet.

The checks are being carried out in concordance with a Europe-wide initiative headed by the continent’s road police co-operation, TIPSOL, and the continent’s various police forces have received extra funding from the European Commission.

READ ALSO: Traffic noise an increasing burden in Danish homes

Clear connection

“Every day, we register too many motorists driving too fast, and there is a clear connection between their speed on the road and the number of people killed and injured,” said Christian Berthelsen from Rigspolitiet’s national traffic centre.

“Even a small reduction in speed can prove to be the difference when it comes to braking distances.”

Fewer motorist speeding

Nevertheless, Danish motorists are responding well to the message, as last year the number of issued speeding fines fell for the first time in four years.

A total of 540,000 were issued, raising 821 million kroner for the public coffers – down from 871 million in 2017.

Most teenagers use their phone whilst cycling

In other road safety news, a new survey carried out by Wilke on behalf of the Rådet for Sikker Trafik safety council and TrygFonden reveals that 60 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 16 have used their mobile phones whilst cycling in the last two months.

Rosa Nissen, a project manager at Rådet for Sikker Trafik, called the findings “worrying”, urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of being inattentive on the road.