 Police foil terror plot in Denmark - The Post

Police foil terror plot in Denmark

Scores of raids and at least 20 arrests made across the country

The police were out in force across the country today (photo: CPH Police)
December 11th, 2019 7:16 pm| by Christian W

In a press briefing this evening, the Copenhagen Police revealed that a potential terror plot on Danish soil has been averted.

The police made about 20 arrests and raided about the same number of addresses across the country, with a total of seven police districts in Zealand, Funen and Jutland co-ordinating efforts.

“Some of those will be charged with being in breach of the terror law and will face preliminary interrogation,” Jørgen Bergen Skov, the chief police inspector with the Copenhagen Police, said at a press conference (see video below).

Skov also revealed that some of those arrested are suspected in attempting to obtain explosives and firearms.

Islamic links
The authorities believe that the weapons were part of preparations of a terror plot on Danish soil perpetrated by a militant Islamic motive.

It has also emerged that paraphernalia related to explosives were found during the raids, which occurred based on information gleaned by the national intelligence service, PET.

The police want the case tried behind closed doors and have thus refused to take questions from the media.

