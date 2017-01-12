 Police in Danish town warning students about a possible child molester – The Post

Police in Danish town warning students about a possible child molester

Be on the lookout for ‘the man in the red car”

The description sounds a little like Starsky and Hutch’s car (photo: The Conmunity – Pop Culture Geek)
February 8th, 2017 2:08 pm| by Ray W
Several students from Bangsbostrand Skole in Frederikshavn have been stopped by a man in a red car in recent weeks and asked if they want to go for a ride.

The school is now warning students to be on the lookout for the man, according to Kanal Frederikshavn



“Last week, a student on the way home from school was stopped by a man in a red car with a white stripe who asked him if he wanted to go for a drive,” read a message sent from the school to parents and students.

Police notified
The boy went back to school and called home. It turned out that a girl had been approached by the same man about three weeks earlier.

Both incidents have been reported to the police.

“I can confirm that we have received notification,” Lars Jensen from the local police force in Frederikshavn told TV2 Nord. “Our patrols are keeping an eye out to see if they can spot a car matching the description.”

READ MORE: Man attempts to lure children into his car in northern Zealand

Police are yet to spot anyone matching the description of the man or the car, and they are asking local residents to keep an eye out.

