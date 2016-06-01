 Danish police lack resources to clamp down on burqa-wearers – The Post

Danish police lack resources to clamp down on burqa-wearers

‘Pressing matters’ have prevented police from apprehending offenders

Denmark’s most wanted? (photo: Pixabay)
October 17th, 2018 10:19 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The enforcement of the government’s recent controversial law banning certain types of face coverings seems to be turning into a bit of a farce.

Although 88 reports have been submitted to the police regarding the contravention of the new law banning the public wearing of certain types of religious headgear, hats, hoodies, masks and false beards, only 11 people have been charged, DR Nyheder reports.

READ ALSO: Government agrees to ban burkas … and Darth Vader helmets?

This was revealed in an answer given to a parliamentary committee by the justice minister, Søren Pape Poulsen, in response to a question tabled by Dansk Folkeparti’s Peter Kofod.

I see no burqas
In 19 cases police were unable to respond because “at the time, other tasks were considered more pressing”. Several other potential felons have escaped because the police estimated that the opportunity for an arrest had been missed.

In another 16 cases, dispatched police patrols were unable to locate anyone who was concealing their face.

In a single instance, the police on the scene decided that the covering was legitimate.

So far, since August 1 charges have only been brought in 11 cases.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Nordea firmly in the crosshairs over money-laundering
Culture
Culture News in Brief: From X Factor via the hardware store to the ultimate refit
National
Suds shocker! Climate change could see beer prices soar in Denmark
News
Sports News in Brief: Denmark under-21s qualify for Euro 2019

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved