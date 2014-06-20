The authorities have conceded there is little they can do about a Danish revenge porn website, which provides access to photos and videos of hundreds young Danish girls in explicitly sexual situations, because it is hosted on a server located abroad.
The police has been aware of the site since the spring, but their hands are tied.
“I have been so upset and experienced hell because of it,” a woman from Jutland told BT. “What if my family finds out?”
READ MORE: Danish politicians calling for stiffer penalties for revenge porn
The website allows anonymous users to share and request intimate pictures of specific girls, but also gives access to a permanent archive stored on the anonymous file-sharing site volafile.io, where users can enter ‘a room’ with folders containing thousands of pornographic images and videos.
In many cases, the sexually-explicit photos were taken by the girls’ ex-boyfriends, who are sharing them online without the girls’ consent.
“Some of the images fall into the Danish definition of child pornography,” Flemming Kjærside, a police officer at the department for cyber-related sexual offences, told BT.
“In many cases, it is 15 to 18-year-old adolescent boys who are responsible for doing this. They haven’t thought about the damage they cause to the girls.”