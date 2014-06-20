Danish police from the east Jutland town of Grenaa received a tip-off last night that a man resembling the suspect in Berlin terror attack had been seen in the local harbour.
“At 22:30 last night we were notified by a dog walker who was convinced that he had seen the wanted man,” said Klaus Arboe Rasmussen, the chief police officer from East Jutland Police.
The police decided to take the tip-off seriously and searched the area with dog patrols and a helicopter.
A ferry that sailed to Varberg in Sweden at 1 am was also thoroughly searched, but the suspect, who has been identified as 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, was not found there.
According to Rasmussen, nothing indicates Amri really was in Grenaa, but he assured police officers will remain alert and continue patrolling the town.