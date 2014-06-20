Danish police from the east Jutland town of Grenaa received a tip-off last night that a man resembling the suspect in Berlin terror attack had been seen in the local harbour.

“At 22:30 last night we were notified by a dog walker who was convinced that he had seen the wanted man,” said Klaus Arboe Rasmussen, the chief police officer from East Jutland Police.

