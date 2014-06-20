Contact us Advertise with us

Police search for Berlin truck attack suspect in Danish harbour town

Manhunt in Grenaa ended without result

Police also searched a late night ferry that was headed from Grenaa to Varberg in Sweden (photo: Google Maps) Police also searched a late night ferry that was headed from Grenaa to Varberg in Sweden (photo: Google Maps)
December 22nd, 2016 10:44 am| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish police from the east Jutland town of Grenaa received a tip-off last night that a man resembling the suspect in Berlin terror attack had been seen in the local harbour.

“At 22:30 last night we were notified by a dog walker who was convinced that he had seen the wanted man,” said Klaus Arboe Rasmussen, the chief police officer from East Jutland Police.

READ MORE: Denmark boosts security following Berlin truck attack



The police decided to take the tip-off seriously and searched the area with dog patrols and a helicopter.

A ferry that sailed to Varberg in Sweden at 1 am was also thoroughly searched, but the suspect, who has been identified as 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, was not found there.

According to Rasmussen, nothing indicates Amri really was in Grenaa, but he assured police officers will remain alert and continue patrolling the town.

 


Latest News

The Japanese Tower in Tivoli was built in 1900 and currently houses the Asian eatery Sushi & Steak (photo: Stig Nygaard)
Michelin-starred restaurant to open in Tivoli
The most popular species of Xmas tress grown in Denmark is Nordmann fir (photo: iStock)
Danish exports of Christmas trees exceeds 650 million kroner
In some cases, young people were caught climbing up onto high-level shelves in IKEA's storage facilities (photo: iStock)
Young Danes attempting to sleep over in Ikea stores
Police also searched a late night ferry that was headed from Grenaa to Varberg in Sweden (photo: Google Maps)
Police search for Berlin truck attack suspect in Danish harbour town
Construction sector earned 5.8 billion kroner in profits last year (photo: iStock)
Danish companies register record high profits
Copenhageners have lower confidence in the Danish police than residents of Aarhus (photo: iStock)
Majority of Danes feels safe in their community

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved