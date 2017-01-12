 Political majority behind funding after-hours private child-minding – The Post

Political majority behind funding after-hours private child-minding

It can be hard for parents who work odd hours or have changing shifts to co-ordinate everything with their children’s institutions

If mum or dad can’t make it on time to pick up little Johnny, the state will help them pay for a private child-minder (photo: US Department of Defense)
February 28th, 2018 6:44 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

From July this year, all the municipalities in Denmark will have to offer a combination of institutionalised child minding and economic support for a private child-minder when the institution is closed to parents who can prove that they have odd working hours.

The social and children’s minister, Mai Mercado, thinks that this is an important step towards recognising that families are different and have different needs when it comes to having their children looked after, reports DR Nyheder.

Only a one-off so far, though
However, 10 municipalities already offer this service and it seems as if it is hardly being used, according to the Danish Center for Social Science Research, VIVE.

Only 11 children have used the arrangement over the last 10 years, and in January this year there was only one child taking advantage of it.

These figures do not deter the minister. “If it fits in with the individual family, it is important to that family, so it is much more than just a symbolic gesture,” said Mercado.

“It could also be that people have not been aware of the opportunity to get a place in an institution and a subsidy towards child-minding at home if both parents have odd working hours,” she added.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Wintry conditions hit Denmark
Denmark
Political majority behind funding after-hours private child-minding
Denmark
Denmark’s ambassadors: base concerns
Denmark
Relatives of dementia sufferers often buckle with stress and depression

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved