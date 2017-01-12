 Politician accused of attempted murder found dead – The Post

Politician accused of attempted murder found dead

The trial of a local councillor has taken a tragic turn

Kauland was facing trial for attempted murder (photo: pxhere)
March 6th, 2019 12:47 pm| by Stephen Gadd
A local politician from Greve in custody since May on charges of attempted murder and violence of a grievous character has been found dead in his cell.

The man, originally unnamed due to a court order but since identified as René Kauland, was found dead this morning when officials came to fetch him for a scheduled court appearance in Roskilde, revealed a spokesperson from Mid and West Zealand Police.

Kaulund was accused of breaking into the residence of his ex-spouse in the middle of the night and attacking her and her nine-year-old daughter with a blunt instrument as they slept.

Police are still investigating the cause of death.

