Politician sacked for calling footballer a monkey

Heidi Milo, a local Konservative party politician in Horsens, has been kicked out of her party for calling FC Copenhagen’s captain Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen a monkey during a discussion on social media.
A Konservative member of Parliament, Mette Abildgaard, said Milo’s use of the word to describe Zanka, who is black, was “disgusting” and confirmed that Milo was no longer a member of the party.
On a FC Copenhagen fan site that had posted an interview of Zanka, Milo wrote: “Who can take that monkey seriously?”, followed by the emoji of a monkey.
Zeroing in on Zanka
Zanka is probably the most despised footballer in the Danish Superliga due to his provocative playing style and interviews, and he is often a favourite target of abuse from opposition fans.
In Danish, the word ‘abe’ (‘monkey’) can mean different things. It can mean a primate or it could be a term used to call someone a buffoon.