 Politician sacked for calling footballer a monkey – The Post

Politician sacked for calling footballer a monkey

Heidi Milo finished in Konservative after less than flattering remarks about Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen

Zanka has never been popular among opposing fans (photo: FCK Byens Stolthed)
February 14th, 2017 1:11 pm| by Christian W
Heidi Milo, a local Konservative party politician in Horsens, has been kicked out of her party for calling FC Copenhagen’s captain Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen a monkey during a discussion on social media.

A Konservative member of Parliament, Mette Abildgaard, said Milo’s use of the word to describe Zanka, who is black, was “disgusting” and confirmed that Milo was no longer a member of the party.



On a FC Copenhagen fan site that had posted an interview of Zanka, Milo wrote: “Who can take that monkey seriously?”, followed by the emoji of a monkey.

Zeroing in on Zanka
Zanka is probably the most despised footballer in the Danish Superliga due to his provocative playing style and interviews, and he is often a favourite target of abuse from opposition fans.

In Danish, the word ‘abe’ (‘monkey’) can mean different things. It can mean a primate or it could be a term used to call someone a buffoon.

