Politician sacked for calling footballer a monkey

Heidi Milo, a local Konservative party politician in Horsens, has been kicked out of her party for calling FC Copenhagen’s captain Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen a monkey during a discussion on social media.

A Konservative member of Parliament, Mette Abildgaard, said Milo’s use of the word to describe Zanka, who is black, was “disgusting” and confirmed that Milo was no longer a member of the party.