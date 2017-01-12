Politicians voice anger at Turkish report that claims Danes are anti-Muslim

The Turkish report ‘European Islamophobia Report 2018’ was meant to strengthen dialogue and greater solidarity between Europe and Turkey, but with its harsh comments about Islamophobia in Denmark, it has generated a negative response from many Danish politicians.

The Turkish think-tank Seta, which according to Jyllands-Posten is favoured by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is behind the report.

“EU funds should not be used to finance a Turkish NGO’s report on Islamophobia in Europe, including Denmark,” the foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, told the newspaper.

Ethnocracy, not a democracy

The report criticises Denmark for its lack of democracy, marking it as an Islamophobic state characterised by “abusive attitudes” and “exclusionary political campaigns” aimed at resident Muslims.

It also no longer considers Denmark a democracy, but an “ethnocracy” – a form of governance in which one ethnic group holds the power.

While Danish politicians have been critical of the findings, a survey carried out in October by YouGov on behalf of media outlet Mandag Morgen revealed that 28 percent of Danes either agree or partially agree that all Muslims should leave Denmark.