Pollen season kicks off early in Denmark

Allergy sufferers can look forward to sneezing and rubbing itchy eyes earlier than usual this year thanks to an unusually mild winter.

Astma-Allergi Danmark has detected alder and hazel pollen in the air a full month earlier than what is usually the case.

“We have to go back to 2007 to find a season that started earlier than this year. It usually begins in mid-February,” said Karen Rasmussen, a biologist with Astma-Allergi Danmark.

Not out of the woods

It’s difficult to ascertain how the early blossom will impact allergy sufferers.

Mild weather conditions and sunshine usually lead to high levels of pollen in the air – although periods with rain and cold can knock it back.

Furthermore, half of Denmark’s one million birch pollen sufferers could also react to the hazel or alder.

