 Pollen season kicks off early in Denmark - The Post

Pollen season kicks off early in Denmark

Mild winter prompts alder and hazel trees to blossom a month earlier than usual

How much of a punch will pollen pack this year? (photo: Astma-Allergi Danmark)
January 21st, 2020 10:16 am| by Christian W

Allergy sufferers can look forward to sneezing and rubbing itchy eyes earlier than usual this year thanks to an unusually mild winter.

Astma-Allergi Danmark has detected alder and hazel pollen in the air a full month earlier than what is usually the case.

“We have to go back to 2007 to find a season that started earlier than this year. It usually begins in mid-February,” said Karen Rasmussen, a biologist with Astma-Allergi Danmark.

READ ALSO: Unusually mild weather expected for January

Not out of the woods
It’s difficult to ascertain how the early blossom will impact allergy sufferers.

Mild weather conditions and sunshine usually lead to high levels of pollen in the air – although periods with rain and cold can knock it back.

Furthermore, half of Denmark’s one million birch pollen sufferers could also react to the hazel or alder.

Keep abreast of the pollen situation by getting Astma-Allergi Danmark’s pollen app, Dagens Pollental.

For more in-depth guidance, you can call at 4343 4299.

Related News



Latest News

National
Copenhagen the healthiest city in Europe
National
Crackdown on laughing gas cartridges and the Danish teenagers who abuse them
National
Pollen season kicks off early in Denmark
Denmark
Danish News Round-Up: More single, childless men who live alone

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved