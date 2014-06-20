Possible suspect arrested in murder of Dane in Colombia

According to the Colombian radio station Radio Santa Fe, a possible suspect has been arrested in the grizzly murder of Tomas Willemoes, a Danish citizen who was killed while on holiday in Medellin last summer.

The radio station reported that a suspect has been arrested for the brutal slaying of the 41-year-old Dane last June. The suspect reportedly shot Willemoes in the head at close range on June 16. It is also alleged he killed a Mexican tourist 12 days earlier on the same street.