Poverty = prospects: How Danish youngsters are wising up to making their studies count

Some students will do anything for money, from selling their body to be a lab rat to … er … selling their body to a sugar daddy.

But an increasing number are doing the bare minimum, according to Danmarks Statistik, as the poorest 20 percent of Danes in their 20s are only making 6,026 kroner a month after tax – fully 1,061 kroner less than in 2018.

And it doesn’t stop with the bottom fifth (which sounds like the worst school year ever), as median youths are also earning considerably less, reports DR.

Reasons behind the fall

The reasons behind the fall in income are plenty.

Firstly, many young graduates are either unemployed, doing unpaid internships or volunteering, or only have part-time jobs.

Secondly, people in their 20s are more likely to travel for longer periods than other age groups – particularly in a society where childhoods are getting longer and youngsters are encouraged to ‘have fun while they still can’.

Thirdly, government grants are falling for almost everyone, and so are unemployment benefits.

And fourthly, and most importantly, more students are facing up to how a job can hamper their university education, thus prioritising their studies over work.

A good investment

The SU grant received by Danish students is generally recognised as not bring sufficient to cover students’ high living costs (particularly in cities like Copenhagen) and academic expenditures, but fewer are getting part-time jobs to make up the shortfall.

Professor Michael Svarer, a finance expert at Aarhus University, is encouraged by the change.

“It is a good investment when more youths study. This means a better career and pay later,” he said.

Worrying signs

However, other analysts are not so sure.

“It is a problem if young people cannot get a proper foothold in the labour market,” explained Sune Casperson, an analyst at the Arbejderbevæglesens Erhvervsråd business council.

“Young graduates are more often taking on temporary work and positions that leave them unemployed for longer periods.”

The Danske Studerendes Fællesråd (DSF) student council also express concern.

“When young people get paid less, they become more dependent on their parents’ incomes,” contended DSF chair Johan Hedegaard Jørgensen.

The silver lining

Nevertheless, there is some good news.

With the advent of technology – banking, budgeting and payment apps – the youngsters are getting better at managing money in times of crisis.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, there has been a 22 percent income rise among people aged 60-65.