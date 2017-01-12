Power outage across parts of Copenhagen

A power outage has cut off electricity to a large part of Copenhagen. According to electricity providers Dong Energy, power is out in large parts of Nørrebro and Østerbro and it’s expected to be down until around 11:00.

The good news is that the power shortage has not affected the city centre or Frederiksberg.

The issue is apparently down to an error in a main switch in the capital area.

Train trauma

The technical problem has impacted S-train traffic in the city and the lines F and Bx are not running at the moment. Furthermore, delays are expected on all trains passing through Østerport and Svanemøllen stations.

Normal train services are expected to resume within two hours or so, according to rail operator Banedanmark.