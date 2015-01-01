 Primera Air bankruptcy hits Danish holidaymakers – The Post

Primera Air bankruptcy hits Danish holidaymakers

Holiday-makers stranded as airline fails

It was ‘Boeing, Boeing gone’ for some of the airline’s customers when the airline went bust (photo: Pedro Aragão)
October 2nd, 2018 2:49 pm| by Stephen Gadd
The Icelandic-owned charter airline Primera Air filed for bankruptcy at midnight yesterday, leaving scores of holidaymakers in the lurch.

Danish travel agent Bravo Tours has been using the airline for most of its holidays and admitted to BT tabloid that the financial crash will cause challenges, delays and some chaotic days for the company and its customers.

“We’re major clients of Primera Air and we have a lot of customers travelling with them at the moment,” said Bravo’s head Peder Hornshøj.

Gone away, but not forgotten
The company would normally have between 400 and 700 customers daily who will now be affected in one way or another by the bankruptcy.

Bravo has promised that nobody will be forgotten – including any Danes who are at present abroad.

“Everyone will get home – not as planned, but almost. There are solutions to all the problems. Some customers might have to take another flight home and have a slightly longer trip, but it won’t make a difference to their number of travelling days,” added Hornshøj.

