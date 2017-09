The British Embassy has confirmed the royal visit

According to the British Royal Family, Prince Harry is set to make his first official visit to Denmark later this year. The prince, 33, is due to travel to Copenhagen for two days from October 25-26, according to a Twitter message by Kensington Palace.



Meeting Margrethe

The British Embassy in Denmark has confirmed the state visit, which will also involve meetings with Queen Margrethe II and Danish veterans.

Prince Harry is the younger brother of Prince William, the second son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

He is fifth in line to the British throne behind Charles, William and William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.