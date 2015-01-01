 Prince Nikolai not the only Danish royal shaking his tush on the catwalk – The Post

Prince Nikolai not the only Danish royal shaking his tush on the catwalk

Princess Maria-Olympia of Denmark and Greece, the grand-daughter of the queen’s sister, is already an established name in fashion

Nikolai (left) was back again in Copenhagen for his grandfather’s funeral (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
February 22nd, 2018 11:41 am| by Emma Kintisch
The Duchess of Cambridge did some modelling. She was, of course, plain old Kate Middleton back then when she caught her future husband’s eye helping out some friends at a fashion show at St Andrew’s University.

But she didn’t do it professionally and certainly not since she became a member of the British royalty – although the cynics will say she’s modelling every time she wears a dress, given the ringing of cash registers accompanies her every step.

Initiative and courage
Prince Nikolai, the eldest grandson of the Danish queen, is therefore a different proposition. The 18-year-old appeared in a show at London Fashion Week on February 17, where he modelled the new fall and winter collection of Burberry.

Frederik Preisler, a communications expert, told BT he was impressed. “It shows initiative and courage,” he said. “It clearly does not bother him going out and having to make money for himself.”

Not even the first Danish royal
Nikolai isn’t the first royal to model professionally – and not even the first Danish royal to walk the runway.

While Lady Amelia Windsor of Britain has established herself as a well-known face in the industry, Princess Maria-Olympia of Denmark and Greece, a grand-daughter of the queen’s sister Anne-Marie, has modelled for a number of publications, including Teen Vogue, Town & Country, Tatler and Hello!

Princess Maria-Olympia is seen here modelling for Michael Kors in the US (photo: screenshot)

