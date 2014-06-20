Prince Dmitri Romanov, the oldest living relative of Nicholas II, the last Russian tsar, died aged 90 on New Year’s Eve after struggling with failing health.

Following his passing, Russian PM Dmitri Medvedev was quick to offer his official condolences on behalf of the Russian government.

“He was one of our most outstanding compatriots and, as the oldest in his family, he was by right the head of the Romanov Family Association,” Medvedev said.