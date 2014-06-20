Princess Mary has teamed up with the foreign minister, Kristian Jensen, in New York to help launch a new international campaign focusing on the health and rights of girls and women.

The launch of the campaign, ‘Deliver for Good’, took place last night in connection with the ongoing UN General Assembly, and Denmark became the first nation to sign up as a state donor.

“The health and rights of girls and women is under pressure in many nations, so it’s imperative that we Danes support the new campaign that speaks on behalf of women and girls in developing countries,” said Princess Mary.