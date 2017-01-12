‘Provincial’ Denmark cutting edge for digital communication – survey

Expats often compare the centre of Copenhagen to a village – and while there’s a twinkle in their eye harking back to a yesteryear of low crime and strong community, there’s also a certain amount of disdain for Denmark’s provincial ways.

But when it comes to what the country offers digitally, moving to Denmark is not the equivalent of getting into a Delorean and flooring the accelerator to 88 mph.

According to a new InternNations survey, Denmark is the fourth best country in the world for digital communication for expats.

So in other words, if you want to go back in time to an analogue world, try somewhere else.

Second best for cashless

According to the Expat Insider survey ‘Digital Life Abroad Report’, Denmark rates very highly in most of the sub-categories for digital communication, finishing second of the 68 countries included in the report for the ease of cashless payments, and also highly for unrestricted access to online services and access to high-speed internet.

Some 97 percent said they were satisfied with cashless payments compared to a global average of 78 percent, with only Finland achieving a better response.

Some 90 percent rate the availability of administrative or government online services positively (55 percent globally), with 57 percent claiming it is very good (23).

The only disappointment is the difficulty of getting a local mobile phone number, for which it was rated the 46th best country, with 6 percent saying they were unhappy (7).

Estonia top, Myanmar last

Estonia topped the ranking, followed by Nordic rivals Finland and Norway, with Sweden 11th.

Five European countries made the top ten, which was completed by New Zealand, Israel, Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore and the US.

Meanwhile the worst country was Myanmar, followed by China, Egypt, India, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Peru, Turkey and Uganda.

With only 68 countries included, very few African states were included. Notably, perhaps, the worst performers in Europe were France (35), Germany (53), and Italy (57).