Public transport ticket prices going up on Sunday

Last March, the national rail operator DSB pledged that ticket prices would fall in the future. But on January 20, commuters will instead see an increase when hopping on public transport.

DSB’s annual ticket price adjustment means that passengers in Zealand can look forward to average price hikes of about 2.1 percent when taking the bus, train and Metro.

Additionally, prices will also go up on the Rejsekort travel card, Pendlerkort commuter cards and single tickets for journeys in Funen and Jutland, while the voyage across the Øresund Bridge will also rise by an average of about 2.7 percent.

Up across the board

Some examples of the price increases are:

A Pendlerkort between Copenhagen Central Station and Malmö will go up from 1,600 to 1,650 kroner, while a single ticket will rise from 89 to 91 kroner.

A single ticket from Odense to Vejle will increase from 141 kroner to 144 kroner, while the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort will go up by 1 and 10 kroner, respectively.

A single ticket between Horses and Aarhus will rise from 82 kroner to 84 kroner for a single ticket, while the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort will go up by 2 and 30 kroner, respectively.

You can read more about the 2019 ticket prices here (in Danish).