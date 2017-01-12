 Public transport ticket prices going up on Sunday – The Post

Public transport ticket prices going up on Sunday

Tickets across the country, including on the Øresund link, creeping up again

It’ll cost you more from Sunday (photo: Pixabay)
January 16th, 2019 9:26 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Last March, the national rail operator DSB pledged that ticket prices would fall in the future. But on January 20, commuters will instead see an increase when hopping on public transport.

DSB’s annual ticket price adjustment means that passengers in Zealand can look forward to average price hikes of about 2.1 percent when taking the bus, train and Metro.

Additionally, prices will also go up on the Rejsekort travel card, Pendlerkort commuter cards and single tickets for journeys in Funen and Jutland, while the voyage across the Øresund Bridge will also rise by an average of about 2.7 percent.

READ MORE: All victims of Danish train disaster identified

Up across the board
Some examples of the price increases are:

A Pendlerkort between Copenhagen Central Station and Malmö will go up from 1,600 to 1,650 kroner, while a single ticket will rise from 89 to 91 kroner.

A single ticket from Odense to Vejle will increase from 141 kroner to 144 kroner, while the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort will go up by 1 and 10 kroner, respectively.

A single ticket between Horses and Aarhus will rise from 82 kroner to 84 kroner for a single ticket, while the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort will go up by 2 and 30 kroner, respectively.

You can read more about the 2019 ticket prices here (in Danish).

Related News



Latest News

Business
Business News in Brief: OECD gives Danish economy a big thumbs up
International
Two Danes dead in mysterious circumstances in Egypt
National
Public transport ticket prices going up on Sunday
News
Sports News in Brief: Wozniacki doubtful about Olympic participation

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved