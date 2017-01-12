Putin: Denmark under pressure on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

According to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Denmark is under heavy duress regarding the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

And whether or not the Denmark decides to allow the pipeline to pass through its territory in the Baltic Sea, the link will ultimately be established, Putin said today at the Russian Energy Week forum.

“Denmark is being subjected to strong pressure. Whether it will be able to demonstrate independence and sovereignty depends on itself,” Putin said, according to the Russian news agency, TASS.

“If it fails – there are other routes. That will be more expensive and slightly delay the project, though I still think it will be implemented.”

Between a rock and a hard place

Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak, was more direct in his analysis of the situation, accusing the US of being the country applying pressure on Denmark and other European countries in order to stymie Nord Stream 2’s progress.

Meanwhile, Gazprom, the company behind the pipeline to Germany, revealed today that 83 percent of the 2,042 km pipeline had been laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The Russian oil giant also said that it required just 60 days to finish the job, though that depends on Denmark agreeing to allow the pipeline to enter its territory.

“We are waiting. But if we don’t get it [permission from Denmark], although we do not understand why they don’t give it, we will bypass the waters that are neutral. There is a Danish economic zone, there are neutral ones”, Gazprom chairman, Viktor Zubkov, said according to TASS news agency.

US on the fight

Earlier this year, US president Donald Trump criticised Germany over the Nord Stream 2 deal and warned that the US might level sanctions in response to the deal.

The US also warned Denmark about the pipeline in 2017, citing that it feared NATO nations would be too dependent on Russian gas.