Queen Margrethe: Donald Trump invitation still stands

The whole drama involving Donald Trump cancelling his official trip to Denmark last month looks to have dissipated like a hurricane in Alabama.

Trump and PM Mette Frederiksen ironed out their spat days after the flare-up, and now Queen Margrethe II – who Trump was also scheduled to meet – has announced that the US president’s invitation to Denmark still stands.

“It can happen that you have to cancel a visit, so we will have to see if it will happen later. I assume it will be him saying: “Now I can make it”, because the invitation still stands,” the queen said at a press conference.

READ ALSO: The mouse that roared: Americans praise Danish PM for standing up to Trump the “bully”

Arctic on the agenda

And the queen may very well be on to something because the US ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, attended a meeting back home with national security advisor John Bolton yesterday. Greenland and the Arctic were among the topics broached.

“Great discussion with @USAmbDenmark on deepening ties with Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. Topics included Arctic and energy security, trade, and boosting US economic ties with Greenland, including investments in mineral exploration projects and airport upgrades,” Bolton wrote on Twitter.

Sands also met with US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, regarding issues such as the Arctic and bilateral trade with Denmark.