 Radical rethink needed to hit target of phasing out fossil fuel cars by 2030 – The Post

Radical rethink needed to hit target of phasing out fossil fuel cars by 2030

Changing the way electric cars are taxed could provided the impetus necessary to get the government’s plan back on track

Tax the mileage not the car, experts suggest (photo: Peter Mulvany/News Øresund)
June 7th, 2019 10:07 am| by Stephen Gadd

Last year, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen went on record as saying that as part of the government’s green package there would be over a million electric or hybrid cars on Denmark’s roads by 2030.

READ ALSO: Danes want a lot more political action on electric cars

However, there is an awful long way to go if this ambition is to be realised. The latest figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik reveal that as of January 2019 there were only 15,205 vehicles in this category on the roads – or 0.59 percent of the 2.6 million or so private cars in Denmark.

Political clarity needed
On the bright side, sales have been going in the right direction for the first five months of this year, as 3,476 electric or plug-in hybrid cars were sold, reports DR Nyheder.

Experts point out that sluggish sales could well be due to conflicting political signals regarding car prices, subsidies (or not) and especially issues regarding registration tax.

It is suggested the way forward would be dropping the current registration tax and imposing a mileage tax. This would decrease the further you drive, so you would be taxed on driving the car rather than buying it.

Related News



Latest News

National
Radical rethink needed to hit target of phasing out fossil fuel cars by 2030
Business
Piracy and trademark infringement an expensive business for Denmark
Business
Bueno! This coffee break brainwave is grounds to start a company
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Bond, Bourne and now Buddy-buddy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved