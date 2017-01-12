 Rainiest March and sunniest April … to be followed by most disappointing May? – The Post

Rainiest March and sunniest April … to be followed by most disappointing May?

Temperatures won’t climb above 17 degrees this weekend as Denmark gets ready to celebrate its first post-Easter bank holiday

Not shining as fiercely as it should be (photo: Pixabay)
May 13th, 2019 9:46 am| by Ben Hamilton

We’ve just had the rainiest March ever, followed by the sunniest  April, but so far May has been the … blandest.

That’s a little harsh, as it actually snowed on May 3 – so it could end up being the snowiest.

But in terms of the kind of weather we want to see with the bank holiday season approaching – warmth and sunshine – May has offered little so far.

Leading into Store Bededag on Friday, the first of the three bank holidays, temperatures will climb as high as 17 degrees on Tuesday, but nothing to rival previous Mays when we have had near heatwave conditions.

Kind of nice
DMI, the national weather forecaster, is doing its best to suggest it will be pleasant, but who are they trying to kid.

“It will be a pretty nice week,” weatherman Klaus Larsen told BT. “Things might get a little volatile from Thursday though.”

So a pretty nice half-week then?

Saturday has some potential
Well, it is still too early to say what the bank holiday weekend will be like.

Some 3 mm of rain and temperatures of 17 degrees are forecast for Saturday, but DMI warns this outlook could quickly change.

One thing’s for sure: May won’t be the best or worst month for any kind of weather this year.

Related News



Latest News

National
Debating raging over whether a 166-year-old sample of cholera-infected excrement should be opened
National
Danish politician takes out election ad on Pornhub
National
Rainiest March and sunniest April … to be followed by most disappointing May?
Business Opinions
Economics Explained: What is inflation, and why do central banks worry about it?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved