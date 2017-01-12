Rainiest March and sunniest April … to be followed by most disappointing May?

We’ve just had the rainiest March ever, followed by the sunniest April, but so far May has been the … blandest.

That’s a little harsh, as it actually snowed on May 3 – so it could end up being the snowiest.

But in terms of the kind of weather we want to see with the bank holiday season approaching – warmth and sunshine – May has offered little so far.

Leading into Store Bededag on Friday, the first of the three bank holidays, temperatures will climb as high as 17 degrees on Tuesday, but nothing to rival previous Mays when we have had near heatwave conditions.

Kind of nice

DMI, the national weather forecaster, is doing its best to suggest it will be pleasant, but who are they trying to kid.

“It will be a pretty nice week,” weatherman Klaus Larsen told BT. “Things might get a little volatile from Thursday though.”

So a pretty nice half-week then?

Saturday has some potential

Well, it is still too early to say what the bank holiday weekend will be like.

Some 3 mm of rain and temperatures of 17 degrees are forecast for Saturday, but DMI warns this outlook could quickly change.

One thing’s for sure: May won’t be the best or worst month for any kind of weather this year.