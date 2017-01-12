 Rasmus Paludan at it again! – The Post

Rasmus Paludan at it again!

Far-right political leader stirs up a riot in Nørrebro

Onlookers are seen discussing amongst themselves
June 4th, 2019 5:15 pm| by Arushi Rajput & Ruchi Pujari

Nobody knew the campaigning for the 2019 Danish General Election would get this furious, but they hadn’t reckoned on Rasmus Paludan, the founder of far-right political party Stram Kurs, returning to his old stomping ground.

It was in Nørrebro in April when riots sparked his campaign into life, and he today returned to the Copenhagen district to cause more trouble.

Again the Islamophobic, Koran-burning lawyer turned politician took to the streets to incite the locals, and once again many voiced their disapproval.

Incited the crowd and left
Insults aimed at Islam were yet again the focal point of his interaction with the crowds that gathered around him as he walked down the side of the city lake approaching Nørrebrogade. Surrounded by media and police, the campaigner soon drew a large crowd.

Residents of the district and onlookers quickly got involved in heated arguments with Paludan – and then with one another after Paludan fled the scene.

Onlookers who wished to remain anonymous told CPH POST that the politician has been constantly provoking the Muslim population in Denmark with his remarks, in turn calling their reactions an obstruction to the ‘freedom of speech’ of the Danes.

 



