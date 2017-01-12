Record-breaking demand for swimming pools as more Danes splash out

Last year’s drought was a nightmare for Danish farmers, gardeners and agoraphobics.

But not everyone was left cursing the hot weather.

Swimming pool installation companies have never had such demand, with unprecedented numbers of Danes electing to have one placed in their garden.

Record-breaking demand

Swim & Fun, one of Scandinavia’s largest installers, had a record year in 2018, and 2019 is looking good too.

“2018 was a record year, and we expect the same in 2019,” Anja Bjørnsen from pooloasen.dk told Ritzau.

“People have got more money in their hands and they want to spend it on a little luxury and wellness for themselves. In fact, many missed out last year because the market simply could not keep up with demand.”

Concrete baths the best bet

Bjørnsen advises homeowners to splash out on a permanent swimming pool instead of a plastic basin.

The more expensive option ends up being “economically friendly” because it uses the same water all year round, and it is also more “environmentally friendly”.

“Additionally, nature also escapes thousands of discarded plastic pools,” she added.