 Record-breaking demand for swimming pools as more Danes splash out – The Post

Record-breaking demand for swimming pools as more Danes splash out

The 2018 drought has had a knock-on effect regarding what we might like to have in our garden

You needn’t win the pools to afford one anymore (photo: Vitold Muratov)
July 3rd, 2019 4:34 pm| by Ruchi Pujari

Last year’s drought was a nightmare for Danish farmers, gardeners and agoraphobics.

But not everyone was left cursing the hot weather.

Swimming pool installation companies have never had such demand, with unprecedented numbers of Danes electing to have one placed in their garden.

Record-breaking demand
Swim & Fun, one of Scandinavia’s largest installers, had a record year in 2018, and 2019 is looking good too.

“2018 was a record year, and we expect the same in 2019,” Anja Bjørnsen from pooloasen.dk told Ritzau.

“People have got more money in their hands and they want to spend it on a little luxury and wellness for themselves. In fact, many missed out last year because the market simply could not keep up with demand.”

Concrete baths the best bet
Bjørnsen advises homeowners to splash out on a permanent swimming pool instead of a plastic basin.

The more expensive option ends up being “economically friendly” because it uses the same water all year round, and it is also more “environmentally friendly”.

“Additionally, nature also escapes thousands of discarded plastic pools,” she added.



Latest News

Culture
Roses over roots: Everyone needs to find a place that feels like home
National
Record-breaking demand for swimming pools as more Danes splash out
Denmark
Farmers, public admin workers and salespeople least happy with their jobs
National
Science Round-Up: Sea level rise disparities across the country

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved