September 13 has never been warmer in Copenhagen than it was yesterday.

The 27.3 degrees measured at 2pm in the centre of the city was the highest temperature ever recorded so late in the year since measurements began in 1874, and it was the fifth-highest temperature ever recorded in Copenhagen in September.

The hottest September day in Copenhagen occurred on 2 September 1886 when the thermometer topped out at 29.8 degrees.