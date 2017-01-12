 Record May set to end on hot note – The Post

Record May set to end on hot note

Sunshine and upwards of 30 degrees on the menu this week

Life’s a beach right now (photo: Pixabay)
May 29th, 2018 9:56 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

There’s no getting around it. The weather in Denmark this May has been nothing less than outstanding.

There have already been 14 official summer days (when temperatures reach 25 degrees) this month.

Compare that to the dismal weather we experienced last year, which saw 13 summer days … all year!

And while this month has already become the hottest May in Danish history, the next few days will only serve to consolidate that statistic.

READ MORE: Copenhagen closing in on new beach

30 on Saturday?
According to the national weather forecaster DMI, sunshine is expected throughout the week with temperatures peaking close to the 30-degree mark.

Today and tomorrow are expected to reach around 28 degrees, although there could be sporadic cloud cover and thunderstorms here and there – a DMI weather warning suggests Aarhus could be hit by a heavy downpour this morning.

The week looks to finish off with an outstanding Saturday when temperatures could sniff around 30 degrees.

The hottest day in Denmark so far this year was on May 16, when temperatures hit 28 degrees.

Related News



Latest News

National
Record May set to end on hot note
News
UFC coming to Denmark … at some point
Denmark
Political majority behind strategy for greater integration in Copenhagen’s school system
Denmark
Denmark’s service sector sees growth surge

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved